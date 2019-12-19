Falcons' Julio Jones: Remains limited at practice
Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones' practice reps were capped for a second straight day while he continues to manage the right shoulder injury that sidelined him for the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints. The wideout has proceeded to suit up in both of the past two games, racking up 18 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns between the contests. If last week's practice regimen is any indication, Jones will upgrade to full activity Friday and enter Sunday's game against the Jaguars minus an injury designation.
