Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited Thursday
Howard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
As coach Doug Pederson told Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal on Wednesday, the "status quo" holds for Howard, who hasn't been cleared for contact since sustaining a shoulder stinger Week 9 against the Bears. Assuming Howard is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Miles Sanders is poised to head the Eagles' backfield for a sixth consecutive game.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Held out once again•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Gets questionable tag for Week 15•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still waiting for clearance•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...