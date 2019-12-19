Play

Howard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

As coach Doug Pederson told Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal on Wednesday, the "status quo" holds for Howard, who hasn't been cleared for contact since sustaining a shoulder stinger Week 9 against the Bears. Assuming Howard is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Miles Sanders is poised to head the Eagles' backfield for a sixth consecutive game.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories