Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Upgrades to limited practice
Barner (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Barner is nursing two injuries, but Thursday's limited practice represents tangible progress in his recovery. He'll serve as Atlanta's top kick and punt returner if cleared to suit up Week 16 against the Jaguars.
