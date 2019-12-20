Play

Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks was limited at Wednesday's session, meaning he looks as though he is trending down ahead of Week 16. Coach Pete Carroll mentioned earlier this week that Kendricks would likely be a game-time decision this week, so it may be hard to get a read on his status all the way up until Sunday. Cody Barton is slated to fill in at strongside linebacker if Kendricks ends up sitting out.

