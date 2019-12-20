Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Will not practice Friday
Thomas (hamstring) will not practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Thomas sat out the Jets' first two practices of the week, and he will miss another session Friday, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 16. The Jets will reveal whether or not he has any chance to play Sunday against the Steelers when they release their final injury report of the week.
