Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing Friday
Samuel (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel's practice participation decreased for the second day in a row, which certainly is not a good sign with Sunday's matchup with the Colts drawing closer at the same time. The Panthers will provide an official update on Samuel's status for Week 16 when their final injury report of the week is released.
