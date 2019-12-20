Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Ruled out Sunday
Dunbar (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dunbar was downgraded to non-participation at Thursday's practice and will be unable to play this weekend. Danny Johnson and Aaron Colvin should see increased work Sunday since Fabian Moreau (hamstring) is doubtful.
