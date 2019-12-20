Titans' Derrick Henry: Back at practice
Henry (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Henry, who was limited at practice Wednesday, sat out Thursday's session, but he's expressed no doubt that he'll be available Sunday against the Saints. We'll revisit his status once the Titans' final injury report is released, to see if he's officially listed as questionable -- which seems likely -- or minus a Week 16 injury designation.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: First scoreless outing since Week 8•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: No 'pitch count' expected•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...