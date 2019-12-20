Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Back at practice

Henry (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Henry, who was limited at practice Wednesday, sat out Thursday's session, but he's expressed no doubt that he'll be available Sunday against the Saints. We'll revisit his status once the Titans' final injury report is released, to see if he's officially listed as questionable -- which seems likely -- or minus a Week 16 injury designation.

