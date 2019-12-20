Play

Peterson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Peterson returned to full practice participation Friday after his customary rest day Thursday. He's the unquestioned lead runner in Washington now that Derrius Guice (knee) is on injured reserve, landing in an excellent position to see double-digit carries for a fifth consecutive week. Peterson posted a 16-66-1 rushing line and a 3-25-0 receiving line on 60 percent snap share during last week's 37-27 loss to Philadelphia. He's now set to face a Giants defense that ranks 15th in fantasy points allowed to running backs and fifth in yards allowed per carry (3.9).

