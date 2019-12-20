Play

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Good to go this week

Mixon (calf) practiced fully Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon was limited at practice Thursday, but his return to a full session Friday puts him in line to play on the road Sunday against the Dolphins. Per the report, Mixon, who has logged 48 carries for 282 yards and a TD and caught six passes for 60 yards over his last two games, "is expected to have no issues" ahead of Sunday's contest and barring any in-game setbacks, he figures to remain busy against 3-11 Miami.

