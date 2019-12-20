Play

Humphries (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

In his continued absence, added Week 16 snaps behind the team's top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, will be available for Tajae Sharpe. Humphries will thus target a potential return to action in Week 17 against the Texans.

