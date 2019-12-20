Play

Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

With Thomas trending toward another absence Sunday, Vyncint Smith once again is in line to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver this weekend.

More News

