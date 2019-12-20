Play

Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Walker returned to a limited practice Thursday to earn the questionable tag. Jonathan Harris could see extra playing time if Walker is forced to sit out.

