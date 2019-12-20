Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go
Jones (shoulder) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
The Falcons continue to limit Jones' practice reps but should give him all the work he can handle come Sunday. Following last week's 13-134-2 explosion on 20 targets against a tough 49ers defense, Jones figures to do his damage on a bit less volume against the slumping Jaguars in Week 16. He needs 250 yards over the final two weeks to hit 1,400 for a seventh consecutive season.
