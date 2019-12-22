Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't return Sunday
Carson (hip) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carson exited the game in the first half and didn't return following the break. The third-year running back joins C.J. Prosise (arm) -- who was also ruled out for the game -- on the sidelines, and Travis Homer is the lone remaining healthy running back.
