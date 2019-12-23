Play

Hilton totaled eight tackles (five solo) in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss Sunday.

This was arguably Hilton's best game but still offered little fantasy value outside of IDP leagues that recognize tackles. The loss now means that the Steelers need help to make the playoffs and must also win against the Ravens in Week 17.

