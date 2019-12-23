Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win

Jordan recorded four tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

It was an encouraging night for Jordan, who recorded his first sack in three games. His career-best total continues to grow, and he sits at 14.5 headed into a Week 17 tilt with Carolina. The matchup is certainly exploitable, and Jordan will look to carry momentum into that contest.