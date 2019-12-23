Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Held without touchdown pass
Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards and rushed for 20 yards on six attempts in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Trubisky was unable to sustain a single scoring drive in this contest after averaging over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns over his previous three games. He'll look to end the season on a high note in a home matchup against the Vikings in Week 17.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Highest yardage total of 2019•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Four total TDs in key win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Stellar effort in Thanksgiving win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Posts highest yardage total of season•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Good to go•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...