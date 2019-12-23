Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards and rushed for 20 yards on six attempts in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Trubisky was unable to sustain a single scoring drive in this contest after averaging over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns over his previous three games. He'll look to end the season on a high note in a home matchup against the Vikings in Week 17.