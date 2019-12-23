Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving
Robinson caught six passes for 53 yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Robinson was the only Bears receiver to post more than 26 yards, and he led the team with 12 targets in a game in which they struggled to move the ball consistently. He did have a chance to score on a fourth-down play in the red zone when he was targeted in the end zone, but the pass was underthrown. He'll look to end the season on a high note in a Week 17 matchup against the Vikings, as he looks to add to his 89 receptions and 1,078 yards.
