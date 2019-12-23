Play

Harris was cut by Tennessee on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harris was shifted to waivers in order to make room for Rashard Davis joining the 53-man roster. Harris suited up for the first time this season in Week 16, playing two defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

