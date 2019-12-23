Play

Pascal had just one reception for six yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Carolina.

The Colts didn't throw many passes (Jacoby Brissett was just 14-of27 for 119 yards passing) due to a large lead gained on special teams and via the run. Pascal still started and played on 50 of the offense's 64 snaps. He should get more work next week at Jacksonville.

