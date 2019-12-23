Play

Sternberger (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Monday's game against Minnesota.

The 23-year-old had suited up the past three games, playing 36 total snaps, but failed to haul in a pass. In Sternberger's stead, Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan will operate as the team's tight end for Week 16.

More News

