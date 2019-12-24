Play

Wright made 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old linebacker continues to have a career year, as he's tied his career highs in tackles (126) and pass breakups (10) through 15 games. It's important that Wright performs well this year, too, as his cap hit goes up to $8.5 million next season but carries a $2.5 million dead cap hit if he's cut before the new league year starts in March.

