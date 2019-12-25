Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Wednesday
Edelman (knee/shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
There's a pretty good chance that Edelman will approach Sunday's game against the Dolphins officially listed as questionable, but at the same time we expect the Patriots' top receiver to continue to tough things out and suit up this weekend, barring any setbacks.
