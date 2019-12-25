Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Limited in practice

Samuel was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a shoulder injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samuel was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's unofficial practice, which effectively represented the team's first session of the week with players having Christmas Day off. The wideout will have two more official practices to upgrade his activity level, with a final word on his outlook for Sunday's game in Seattle coming at the conclusion of Friday's session.

