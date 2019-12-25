Play

Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jackson was limited in practice all of last week with a hamstring injury and he was ultimately unable to play in last weekend's loss to Oakland. However, a full return to the field Wednesday puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City.

