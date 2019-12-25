Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Under the weather

Hopkins (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

We doubt that Hopkins' illness will impact his status for Sunday's game against the Titans, but it remains to seen if any of the Texans' key players will be rested or limited at all this weekend, with an eye toward protecting them for the postseason. For his part, coach Bill O'Brien relays via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that the Texans plan to play to win Sunday. Wilson notes that if the Chiefs beat the Chargers in their 1:00 ET kickoff, the Texans' playoff seeding can't be affected by the result of the team's 4:25 ET regular-season finale.

