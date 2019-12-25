Play

Davis (concussion) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Davis will look to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, but if he doesn't get there, . A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe would profile as Tennessee's top healthy options at receiver this weekend.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends