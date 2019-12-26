Falcons' Julio Jones: Set for limited practice
Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (knee) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The limited workout marks a step forward for Jones, whom Atlanta listed as a non-participant on its estimated practice report Wednesday. While it's worth noting that Jones' injury is different from the shoulder issue that sidelined him in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints, the wideout is still expected to follow a similar practice regimen to what he's followed each of the past three weeks. If that's the case, Jones will likely gain clearance for Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers and face no significant restrictions in the contest.
