Eagles' Nelson Agholor: No practice Thursday
Agholor (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Agholor continues to rehab a knee injury, keeping him away from the practice field since his last appearance Week 13. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, there's an expectation Agholor misses a fourth consecutive contest and fifth game in six Sunday against the Giants in New York. It remains to be seen whether or not the Eagles tab Agholor as questionable (as he has been during his absence) or actually rules him out ahead of the regular-season finale.
