Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice
Beckham (groin) was limited at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
As was Jarvis Landry (hip), but come Friday look for the duo to practice again and approach Sunday's season finale against the Bengals without an injury designation.
