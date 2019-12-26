Play

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice

Beckham (groin) was limited at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

As was Jarvis Landry (hip), but come Friday look for the duo to practice again and approach Sunday's season finale against the Bengals without an injury designation.

