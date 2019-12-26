Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Thursday

Edelman ( (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.

Chances are, Edelman will remain limited at practice Friday and head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins listed as questionable. Still, we have little doubt that he'll suit up this weekend, with the 12-3 Patriots trying to secure a first-round playoff bye, which they'd accomplish with a Week 17 win (or a Kansas City loss).

