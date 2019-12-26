Steelers' Steven Nelson: Practices in full
Nelson (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson didn't practice Wednesday, but he now appears to have returned to full health. Barring any setbacks, Nelson can be considered on track for Sunday's must-win tilt in Baltimore.
More News
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: First interception in loss•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Sitting Sunday•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Questionable versus Chargers•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Nursing groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.