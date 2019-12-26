Play

Nelson (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson didn't practice Wednesday, but he now appears to have returned to full health. Barring any setbacks, Nelson can be considered on track for Sunday's must-win tilt in Baltimore.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends