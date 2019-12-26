Play

Haden is not participating in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Haden also sat out last Thursday's practice due to a foot injury before ultimately suiting up Week 16 without an injury designation. If he's able to return to full participation in Friday's practice, he'll likely manage to play his usual every-down role in Baltimore on Sunday.

