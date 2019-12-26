Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice

Hopkins (illness) logged a limited practice Thursday.

Hopkins was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his return to work Thursday suggests that he'll be available for Sunday's contest versus the Titans. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the Texans' top wideout approaches the weekend listed as questionable or free of a Week 17 injury designation.

