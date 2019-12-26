Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Upgrades to limited practice

Lee (pectoral/thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents a step in the right direction. He'll have one more opportunity to practice in full ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington.

