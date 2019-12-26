Play

Barner (shoulder/hip) was limited in practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Barner has yet to miss practice this week despite multiple injuries. His status in Friday's session bears monitoring.

