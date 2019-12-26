Play

Nsekhe (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nsekhe has missed five straight contests while nursing a lingering ankle injury, but he appears to be making progress in his recovery. When able to retake the field, Nsekhe will resume splitting right tackle reps with rookie Cody Ford.

