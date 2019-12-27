Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Will practice Friday

Ertz (ribs/back) will practice Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how involved Ertz will be, but any participation at all would be an upgrade over the previous two days, when he was listed as a non-participant. Ertz is not out of the woods just yet, and it's possible a final decision on his availability for Week 17 is not made until game day.

