Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Returns to practice

Andrews (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

There's a pretty good chance that he'll be listed as a limited participant and then questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Keep in mind that the Ravens having already clinched the AFC's top playoff seed, so it wouldn't surprise us to see Andrews rested or limited this weekend, even if is ankle is sound enough for him to suit up.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends