Ellison (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Unable to make his way through the NFL's concussion protocol, Ellison closes out his 2019 campaign with a sixth consecutive absence. He caught 18 of 28 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown in 10 games, making seven starts and averaging 32.3 offensive snaps per contest. Ellison has one season remaining on a four-year, $18 million contract, with the Giants able to free up $5 million in cap space if he's released during the offseason, per overthecap.com. Meanwhile, Kaden Smith figures to maintain a three-down role for the regular-season finale.