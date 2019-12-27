Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at practice Friday

Hopkins (illness) wasn't at practice Friday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

We'll have to see how the Texans officially list the wideout for this weekend's game against the Titans, but it's worth considering that if the Chiefs, who kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, beat the Chargers, the outcome of the Texans' regular-season finale (which begins at 4:25 ET) wouldn't affect the team's playoff seeding.

