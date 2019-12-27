Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable

Fournette (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

The running back is one of six players listed as questionable by the Jaguars this week and the 5-10 team has little incentive to push Fournette to play this weekend if he's less than 100 percent. His Week 17 status may not be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but if Fournette is limited or ruled out versus Indianapolis, Ryquell Armstead would be next up for carries in the team's backfield.

