Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Listed as questionable this week
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Westbrook is one of six players listed as questionable by the 5-10 Jaguars and his status will be worth verifying in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Of course the fact that he's coming off back-to-back two-catch efforts (for a combined 19 yards) makes Westbrook a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 17, in any case.
