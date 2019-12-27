Play

Wilson (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against Jacksonville, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Wilson will miss a second straight game due to his lingering shoulder injury. The third-year pro notched just 11 tackles (nine solo) across nine contests in 2019.

