Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable

Hopkins (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after not practicing Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though coach Bill O'Brien has indicated that the Texans plan to play to win Sunday's contest, if the Chiefs -- whose Week 17 tilt starts at 1:00 ET on Sunday -- beat the Chargers, the result of the Houston's game (which kicks off at 4:25 ET) won't affect the team's playoff seeding. With that in mind, it's possible that key players like Hopkins could be rested or limited, even if they are not among the team's inactives.