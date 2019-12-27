Play

Baker (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Baker practiced without restrictions Friday, an indication that he's full shed the ankle issue that limited him Thursday. The second-year pro is on track to play his usual every-down role in Miami's linebacker corps during Sunday's season finale in New England.

