Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable this week

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after logging limited practices this week.

The 12-3 Patriots head into Week 17 looking to clinch a first-round playoff bye, which they'd accomplish with a win Sunday (or a Kansas City loss). In that context, we have little doubt that Edelman will be active this weekend, an outcome that should be confirmed about 90 minutes prior to the team's 1:00 ET kickoff.

