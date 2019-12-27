Coach Pete Carroll said Lynch and Robert Turbin both will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll isn't exactly reliable with the information he provides at press conferences, and he didn't go into detail about the type of workload Lynch or Turbin might handle. Rookie sixth-round pick Travis Homer is the other backfield option, and while he's the least experienced of the bunch, he's also the only one who has played in the NFL this year.