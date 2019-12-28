Play

Brockers (knee) was a full go at Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brockers did not practice in any capacity on Wednesday or Thursday, but he nevertheless looks ready to suit up in Sunday's season finale. If Brockers' knee issue flares up, Morgan Fox is in line to take over at defensive end.

